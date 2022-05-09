news, latest-news,

Residents across Ballarat have turned out in numbers today to line up for the first day of federal election pre-polling. The showgrounds opened at 8am this morning, by 11.30am there were almost 50 people waiting outside. Many people The Courier spoke to said the pleasant weather encouraged them to get out early and vote, with some saying rain would have been a deterrence. "Ours (reason for voting early) is simple, we are going on holiday for the next four weeks so we needed to vote today," said Kevin Flynn. "We were expecting it to be a bit quiet so we were running a bit behind but that is okay," Glenda Flynn said. IN THE NEWS: Maree and Peter Brown were in the same boat, with plans on election day they both said it was easier to come to a pre-polling station. "We have given it some thought and made our decision," said Maree Brown. "We usually pre-vote, life happens and it is easier to just get it done," said Peter Brown. "Nothing anyone is going to say will change my mind in the next two week," said Jeannine King. "It is more convenient to come today," Ms King said. The Australian Electoral Commission has found over the last two federal elections, an increasing number of people are turning out to vote before election day. MEET YOUR CANDIDATES: Ballarat candidates, where to vote, pre-polling locations In 2019, 43,649 Ballarat voters cast their vote early, compared to 32,220 in 2016. If you can not get to a voting center on or before May 21, applications to postal vote remain open until May 18. Telephone voting has been put in place, in case residents test positive for COVID-19. Registrations for telephone voting open from 6pm on May 18 and close at 4pm on May 21. A second pre-polling station will open at Phoenix P-12 Community College in Sebastopol on Saturday, May 14. Ballarat Showgrounds early voting open hours May 9-May 13: 8am to 8pm May 14: 9am to 4pm May 16-May 19: 8am to 8pm May 20: 8am to 6pm May 21: 8am to 6pm Phoenix College early voting open hours May 14: 9am to 4pm May 16-May 19: 8.30am to 5.30pm May 20: 8.30am to 6pm If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/414725e8-dcbb-4708-b1d3-9a5ed7bf3a68.jpg/r3_569_5566_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg