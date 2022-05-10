Marian Miller has been fishing ever since she can remember, but its hard to imagine the young girl who sat on the banks of canals in England ever dreamt about where fishing would eventually take her.
Since moving to Australia 20 years ago, fly fishing competitions have taken Miller all around the country and the world, competing at the Commonwealth Fly Fishing Championships in New Zealand in March 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled other international championships Miller qualified for in 2020 and 2021, but the long wait is finally over as she heads to Norway in July for the first-ever women-only fly fishing championships.
"There's been a lot of build up to get to these upcoming World Championships in Norway," Miller said.
"Receiving a letter saying I'd been selected to compete internationally was the highlight of my time fishing."
A women's only international championship is a significant moment for Miller and her four teammates, as she was often the only woman competing in her tournaments.
"Things are really picking up and there's more women fly fishing and more women-only fly fishing competitions which is great to see," she said.
"I'm part of the leadership group for Women in Recreational Fishing and through that we're promoting fishing to women, so this upcoming championship is extra special."
Fly fishing is a light-weight alternative to fishing, the lures generally have little or no weight to them, instead a weighted line is used which leads to a significantly different casting technique to other forms.
"Our competitions are split into sessions, which can vary from two to five hours and within that time you're graded on the size of your catch and how many fish you catch," Miller said.
"You're awarded a point for each fish that you catch over the minimum size as well as additional points for every centimetre of the fish, so the scoring gets rather complicated."
Miller's team for Norway includes five members, a manager and a coach, but Miller has the most experience out of her teammates when it comes to arctic grayling, the target fish for the championships.
"The fishing is actually going to be quite a bit different in Norway," she said.
"I've fished for grayling in the United Kingdom, usually their mouths are a bit different and they're not necessarily going to take the same fly."
For now, Miller will continue fine-tuning her skills around Victoria before flying out to Norway with her team to represent Australia from July 4-10.
