Loreto students bring a taste of 1920s Chicago life to the stage

Months of work will hit the stage when the curtain goes up on Loreto College's production of Chicago this week.
Since mid-February about 50 cast and 20 crew have been rehearsing to bring to life the sassy story of the rise of the concept of "celebrity criminal" and the corruption of the American justice system in the 1920s.
The show is a schools version of the original, with some script and song amendments to ensure its suitability for a younger audience.
Director Lindy Crowe-Procaccino said students involved in the production, who range from year seven to year 12, had shown great dedication and stamina to get the show to its season, which runs across four performances from Wednesday to Saturday.
"The students have been working for months to bring this all together. It's a story about murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery...all the things we hold near and dear to our hearts!," Ms Crowe-Procaccino said.
VCAL students studying a Certificate II in Creative Industries have also been part of the process, helping with different aspects of the production and getting an insight in the intensity of a workplace in the arts and putting to use many of the theories they learn in class.
With 13 lead roles in Chicago there's opportunity for many girls to showcase their talents, with many so -called "triple threats" - students who can sing, dance and act - within the cast.
"Every future star first shines on the stage of a school production, and this production is no exception. Some of the extraordinary talent on the stage will be stars of the future in the music and performance industry."
Tickets to all shows, including a matinee performance at 2pm on Saturday, are $20 and available online here.
