The Courier

Loreto students bring a taste of 1920s Chicago life to the stage

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 9 2022 - 10:08am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON STAGE: Alexis Oswin, Ashlyn Walker, Tahlia Ciappara, Zoe Britt, Jaime Sergeant-Crowe and Grace Costigan in Loreto College's production of Chicago. Picture: Luke Hemer

Months of work will hit the stage when the curtain goes up on Loreto College's production of Chicago this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.