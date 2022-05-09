news, latest-news,

A foodie takeover over Sovereign Hill will showcase a very different and delicious side of the city's goldfields heritage when the Heritage Harvest Weekend takes place as part of the Ballarat Heritage Festival. The thousands of miners who sought their fortune on the goldfields came not only with big dreams but with the foods, cooking and preserving techniques of their homelands and these skills and cuisines will be celebrated in the first-of-its-kind foodie festival. Across the weekend of May 28 and 29 Sovereign Hill will transform in to a foodie hub with visitors able to explore the iconic attraction and immerse themselves in the practices of fermenting, drying, salting, curing, pickling and distilling through a series of pop-up food and market stalls, events, demonstrations, masterclass, workshops and hands-on activities. Sovereign Hill spokesman Mark Hemetsberger said more the 20 producers, makers and retailers, with a strong focus on local produce, would be part of the first foodie takeover of Sovereign Hill. "We know diggers came to the goldfields from all around the world and we know they bought their culture and food with them," Mr Hemetsberger said. "On a cold night around the campfire, food was a great way to connect back with home, and a great way to connect with each other. We are celebrating that legacy and bringing it out in food." Highlights of the weekend include the Heritage Harvest Market, with rows of stalls from regional producers selling artisan products and wares that celebrate growing and preserving food, the Botanical Bar featuring some of the region's finest distillers in Kilderkin Distillery and Mrs Baker's Still House, and the Little Explorers space where children can plant their own veggies, learn how to pickle, made soda, get lost in the hay bale maze and enjoy the animal farm. The smell of dumplings, noodles and aromatic Chinese herbs will waft through the Chinese village, accompanied by the sounds of traditional Chinese music and dancing, and visitors to the diggings will be able to bake damper over an open fire and dig in to a hearty bowl of beef stew. There will also be demonstrations and workshops from blacksmith to wheel-making; cheese-making to butter-making, and other demonstrations from Sovereign Hill experts. While many activities will be included in the regular Sovereign Hill admission price, a series of ticketed masterclasses and workshops will also take place across the weekend. These extra cost workshops and masterclasses include the Secret Life of Bees, a class with Mick Nunn from Salt Kitchen Charcuterie to explore the world of French terrines and pates, weed foraging walks, a workshop on distilling, making buttermilk jersey ricotta cheese, and folk herbal medicine. "This is really exciting for Sovereign Hill," Mr Hemetsberger said. "(It puts) Sovereign Hill in a completely different light and I think that's a really exciting proposition for locals in particular, and also for Sovereign Hill to find and build a new audience of foodies, not just those who come here for the history." He said local producers had been keen to be part of the new Heritage Harvest Weekend, part of 'The Food Edit' program added to the Ballarat Heritage Festival this year to celebrate Ballarat's food and drink culture. IN THE NEWS: "They really love this idea. I think everyone knows how important and how big Sovereign Hill is as a player in driving local visitation and there's a really strong feeling in the local community and a desire to want to participate with us. "Part of the broader theme from us as an organisation is about wanting to actively invite all our community to participate and contribute in bringing visitors to town. This is year one and we are hoping this is going to be a big success that will give us something to build on." Mr Hemetsberger said many people, particularly locals, were convinced they knew all about Sovereign Hill but this was one of many different offerings from the organisation and he encouraged people to look at the new Sovereign Hill website to see what was happening. "One of the really big challenges as a well known, well established brand that we have is communication. People are so convinced they know who we are and what we do - raspberry drops, coach rides and gold panning - but most people when I encourage them to visit the website and look at what we do, can't believe all the other things we also offer." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/94a7e45b-7907-4021-8f2d-78bf9e33196c.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg