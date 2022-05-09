The Courier

Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute welcomes ongoing support from new JG King Cancer Research Fellowship

NW
By Nieve Walton
May 9 2022 - 10:00am
FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS: JG King chairman John King Snr, FECRI Honorary Director Professor George Kannourakis JG King director John King and JG King CEO Angelo Tsagarakis. Picture: Adam Tradfford

It has been a busy three weeks for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, as local business JG King pledge an ongoing donation just weeks after Lady Primrose Potter was announced as patron of the institute.

