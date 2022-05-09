Council will make a final determination on an application for a small-scale infill development bordering Lake Wendouree when its planning delegated committee meets this week.
It comes after a motion to approve the proposal to construct five two-storey townhouses on the west side of Park Street, Wendouree, was narrowly defeated at last month's meeting, with councillors ultimately requesting an additional briefing from planning officers on the proposed development.
Notwithstanding the range of community objections levelled against the proposed development, no changes have been made to either its design or layout, meaning the application is almost guaranteed to again excite those residents opposed to its approval.
The debate in council chambers last month exposed the difficult terrain council navigates between strongly-held residents' concerns, on the one hand, and what constitutes the broader community interest (as mandated by the city's planning scheme), on the other.
Councillor Mark Harris, who moved the motion to approve the proposal, said at the time it was incumbent on council to recognise the critical role infill development could and should play as the city continues to grow.
"[Ballarat can't keep] growing exponentially outwards forever", he said, citing the Ballarat planning scheme. "We really have to think about what we're doing at this meeting."
Conversely, Cr Samantha McIntosh said the community submissions aired against the proposal pointed to a serious need to reconsider the appropriateness of the development's underlying design and layout.
"I totally support infill development, but I totally support the right infill development," she said. "I think there's a solution [here] and I'd like to see it."
The multiple community objections received largely centred on the proposed design of the five double-storey townhouses and the loss of available street parking to which the development would give rise.
The fresh planning officers' report accompanying the new application, however, dismisses those concerns.
"It is reiterated that the site is located in the [residential growth zone] which allows for increased densities," it reads. "The proposal is not considered to be an overdevelopment of the site and is consistent with the future directions of this precinct."
"Council agrees the traffic generated by the development would be minimal."
Given the absence of changes made to the proposal, the vote in council chambers could be tight, with mayor Daniel Moloney - who was absent at the last meeting - likely to cast the deciding vote.
To accommodate Ballarat's rapidly expanding population, council has subscribed to a 50-50 split between infill and greenfield development.
Despite that, only 30 per cent of new housing is currently provided for through infill development.
