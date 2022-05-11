Lighting is part of the solution for swan safety council says

UPDATE, THURSDAY: City of Ballarat has responded to the enquiries in relation to a decapitated swan found on Sunday at Lake Wendouree.
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said while the safety of wildlife near the lake is the responsibility of Wildlife Victoria, the council would take an active role in ensuring the welfare of wildlife surrounding the lake.
Advertisement
"We are committed to protecting all bird and wildlife in the Lake Wendouree precinct," he said.
"We have City of Ballarat staff working across the Lake Wendouree precinct daily who are continually monitoring what is happening around the lake whilst undertaking their maintenance duties and are reporting any issues that they become aware of."
IN THE NEWS:
Mr King also said it was the responsibility of pet owners to ensure their animals were leashed in public spaces such as the lake.
"City of Ballarat undertakes appropriate mitigation strategies where these measures are not being adhered to," he said.
"We take any reports of dog attacks on other animals seriously and will take action when required."
Responding to queries from wildlife advocates who are pushing to see increased lighting around the lake, Mr King said lake lighting was identified as a priority project in the lake's masterplan announced in 2017.
"This is something the council is committed to," he said.
However, Mr King said security cameras were not to be installed.
"We are in regular discussions with Victoria Police and their statistics currently show that CCTV is not currently required in the Lake Wendouree precinct."
A DELWP conservation regulator is investigating the death of the swan and is awaiting further information from a veterinarian assessment to better understand if the death was caused by a predator or the result of human actions.
They are aware predators, including foxes, live in this area and have been the cause of previous swan deaths.
EARLIER: A wildlife advocate has described a decapitated swan found on the weekend at Lake Wendouree as one of the worst cases they have ever witnessed.
The swan, first spotted by a member of the public on Sunday had its head severed, its insides sprawled across the edge of the lake and some submerged in the water, wildlife rescuer and Ballarat local Heather Lewis said.
Ms Lewis who was initially at the lake to release a rehabilitated swan on Sunday described the scene as "sickening".
WARNING, GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW:
Advertisement
"You don't normally see them in that state and it was just awful to see," Ms Lewis said.
"It's probably one of the worst ones I've seen."
The Courier's nature writer, Roger Thomas, who was unaware of the incident, described it as "pretty upsetting".
Ms Lewis said the swan's injuries are likely to have been caused by a dog however, she said it was difficult to determine the true perpetrator.
Advertisement
"My initial thought was a dog attack but whether this is the case we don't know but it also looks likely, with the clump of feathers that had been ripped off the swan, some with the skin still attached, and the way its head had been cleanly cut off suggests it could have been decapitated with a knife," she said.
"Whatever it was, it was vicious."
Ms Lewis, who was alerted to another swan decapitation last year which had been killed by a fox, said a similar fate for Sunday's swan was unlikely.
"The last swan killing which was confirmed to have been attributed to a fox was near a bushier part of the lake but we know swans go back into the water at dusk so we know a fox wouldn't have been there in the evening." she said.
The decapitated swan is the third to be found in three years and is also the eighth swan killed this year in Ballarat.
There are roughly 100 swans at the lake.
Advertisement
All wildlife in Victoria is protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and killing, harassing or disturbing wildlife holds an $8000 maximum penalty.
Ms Lewis said education is the first step in addressing these incidents as well as enforcing stricter policy regarding dogs on leashes around the lake.
"You can't stop these injuries altogether but educating people on why their dogs should be kept on leads is crucial to maintaining our lake wildlife," she said.
Ms Lewis described the responsibility of wildlife welfare near the lake as a "grey area'' between Ballarat council and Department of Environment Land Water and Planning (DELWP).
"The council is aware of the lake's asset to locals and the wider community and they do what they can but there's a limit to what they can actually do," she said.
Advertisement
"They did actually apply to Vic Roads to have the speed limit brought down to 40, all the way around the lake but that was knocked back."
The City of Ballarat have been contacted for comment.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thankyou very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.