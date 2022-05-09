news, latest-news,

A wildlife advocate has described a decapitated swan found on the weekend at Lake Wendouree as one of the worst cases they have ever witnessed. The swan, first spotted by a member of the public on Sunday had its head severed, its insides sprawled across the edge of the lake and some submerged in the water, wildlife rescuer and Ballarat local Heather Lewis said. Ms Lewis who was initially at the lake to release a rehabilitated swan on Sunday described the scene as "sickening." WARNING, GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW: "You don't normally see them in that state and it was just awful to see," Ms Lewis said. "It's probably one of the worst ones I've seen." The Courier's nature writer, Roger Thomas, who was unaware of the incident, described it as "pretty upsetting." READ MORE: Lake Wendouree swans: Rescue volunteers call for clarity and action Ms Lewis said the swan's injuries are likely to have been caused by a dog however, she said it was difficult to determine the true perpetrator. "My initial thought was a dog attack but whether this is the case we don't know but it also looks likely, with the clump of feathers that had been ripped off the swan, some with the skin still attached, and the way its head had been cleanly cut off suggests it could have been decapitated with a knife," she said. "Whatever it was; it was vicious." Ms Lewis, who was alerted to another swan decapitation last year which had been killed by a fox, said a similar fate for Sunday's swan was unlikely. "The last swan killing which was confirmed to have been attributed to a fox was near a bushier part of the lake but we know swans go back into the water at dusk so we know a fox wouldn't have been there in the evening," she said. The decapitated swan is the third to be found in three years and is also the eighth swan killed this year in Ballarat. There are roughly 100 swans at the lake. All wildlife in Victoria is protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and killing, harassing or disturbing wildlife holds an $8000 maximum penalty. Ms Lewis said education is the first step in addressing these incidents as well as enforcing stricter policy regarding dogs on leashes around the lake. "You can't stop these injuries altogether but educating people on why their dogs should be kept on leads is crucial to maintaining our lake wildlife," she said. "It's not only for the benefit of our wildlife but also our elderly because some of them are quite big and have the potential to bowl you over." IN THE NEWS: Ms Lewis described the responsibility of wildlife welfare near the lake as a "grey area'' between Ballarat council and Department of Environment Land Water and Planning (DELWP). "The council is aware of the lake's asset to locals and the wider community and they do what they can but there's a limit to what they can actually do," she said. "They did actually apply to Vic Roads to have the speed limit brought down to 40, all the way around the lake but that was knocked back." The City of Ballarat and the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning have been contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173105286/6e4f0724-11e7-4ce6-8fc2-2df282054a56.jpg/r10_240_4655_2865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg