The Courier
Police investigating ramming of a car in Ballarat call for witnesses

Updated May 9 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:45am
Car rammed in frightening early morning incident in Ballarat

Footage of a frightening ramming in Ballarat earlier this month has emerged, as police try and track down the person behind the wheel.

