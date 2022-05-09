Car rammed in frightening early morning incident in Ballarat

Footage of a frightening ramming in Ballarat earlier this month has emerged, as police try and track down the person behind the wheel.
The victim was involved in a hit-run on Mair Street at 12.30am on Wednesday, April 6, before the ute, described as a white Isuzu MUX with a bullbar and lightbar, was found at CE Brown Reserve a short time later. The ute also had an aerial.
Video of the incident shows the ute, with it's headlights on highbeam and lightbar on, driving head on into the victim's vehicle before driving off.
Police said the impact caused significant damage to the front end of the victim's vehicle.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information on the incident to come forward by contacting Ballarat Police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersvic.com.au
