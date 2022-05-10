The Courier

OBITUARY: Yendon man John Xavier Ryan remembered for his community service

By Malvika Hemanth
May 10 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REST IN PEACE: Yendon man John Xavier Ryan being presented his Recognition Award by MP Michaela Settle and Moorabool mayor Cr Tom Sullivan. Photo: Supplied

Faithful, charismatic and always having a 'take it on the chin' outlook on life are just some of the sentiments locals of the small township of Yendon share of 72-year-old Yendon man John Xavier Ryan who died last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.