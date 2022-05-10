Faithful, charismatic and always having a 'take it on the chin' outlook on life are just some of the sentiments locals of the small township of Yendon share of 72-year-old Yendon man John Xavier Ryan who died last week.
Mr Ryan, who had been dealing with chronic illness for several years, died on Friday in his Yendon home surrounded by family.
Advertisement
Yendon Recreation Reserve Committee treasurer Kay Paton, who worked closely with Mr Ryan when he served as secretary and treasurer of the committee up until 2018, described Mr Ryan as a great friend and neighbour.
"He was a great family man who was highly educated and always willing to lend a hand," Mrs Paton said.
"He was just a great guy and we will all miss him."
Mrs Paton said though he did not make the conscious effort to join the committee after being thrust into the position when the former secretary at the time asked him to take over at the tender age of 21, his devotion to the committee was evident.
"He was put into this position and he just accepted it and served his community staunchly," Mrs Paton.
"He would do the minutes and keep track of the finances year-after-year and nobody will ever equal that."
Mr Ryan, who remained the committee's treasurer for 48 years and as a member up until his death, was honoured last year during Volunteers Week when he was presented with a state government Recognition Award by Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle and Moorabool Shire mayor Tom Sullivan.
The committee also acknowledged his 50-year jubilee as a member last year through naming a room at their premises The John Ryan Meeting Room.
Mr Ryan, the eldest of four children, returned to Yendon after completing secondary school in Ballarat to assist his father and two brothers tend to their Bunwarren farm.
Mr Ryan is survived by a son and three daughters. His funeral service will be held this Thursday at St Michael's Church, Springbank from 2pm.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.