Banksia lawyer: 'I wished I'd never gone to that lunch'

A solicitor fighting to remain on the roll after his involvement in the infamous Banksia Securities class action has told of his regret at having lunch with the funder behind the case eight years ago - a meeting that set in motion a plot driven by lawyers to deceive seven Supreme Court judges and defraud thousands of investors.
Suburban lawyer Anthony Zita had not seen his old university chum - class action financier Mark Elliott - for years when they bumped into each other at a function in November 2014. It was the same month Justice Anne Ferguson delivered her judgment barring Elliott from acting as both funder and solicitor in his latest venture - a case on behalf of debenture holders of Banksia, a collapsed regional property lender.
Elliott told Zita he wanted his assistance on "some litigation" and the pair caught up days later at Syracuse in Little Collins Street to talk details.
"I wished I'd never gone to that lunch meeting, in hindsight," said Zita, who was found in October last year to have breached his overarching obligations and jointly liable to pay over $21 million in damages and costs by allowing himself to serve as a postbox or puppet of Elliott.
Zita recalled at the lunch that Elliott told him of the decision of Justice Ferguson, now Chief Judge of the court, and explained that he needed someone to replace him as solicitor on the record in the Banksia case.
"He told me he couldn't remain involved because of the fact he was the funder, because of the potential conflict and because he couldn't wear too many hats," Zita said under cross examination by counsel for the Legal Services Commissioner, who is acting as contradictor in the lawyer's show-cause hearing.
"Did he ask you on that day to take over," questioned Brind Zichy-Woinarski QC.
"He asked me if I was interested in taking over," said Zita.
"You had never done any litigation with him or against him...did it not strike you as odd that he would want you involved," Zichy-Woinarski asked.
"Not at that time," said Zita.
"Did you explain to him that you had no experience in class actions?"
"I did."
Zita, along with Elliott's Australian Funding Partners Limited, silk Norman O'Bryan, and junior counsel Michael Symons were found to have engaged in "egregious conduct in connection with a fraudulent scheme" to enrich themselves at the expense of Banksia class action members.
They were ordered by Justice John Dixon to pay $11,700,128 to approximately 16,000 group members in compensation and another $10 million to cover the costs of the case on an indemnity basis.
O'Bryan and Symons abandoned their defences at trial and were struck off the roll, while Zita, as well as Elliott's lawyer son Alex Elliott, were ordered to show cause why they should not also have their names removed.
Justice Dixon said in his 696-page judgment that the lawyers went to "extraordinary lengths" to conceal their misdeeds and breached their paramount duty to the court and their overarching obligations.
Elliott, who died before facing trial in 2020, was a "highly unethical and dishonest" person who showed no regard for his obligations and duties as an officer of the court, Justice Dixon said. He was the "architect of one of the darkest chapters in the legal history" of Victoria and was "always the real solicitor", despite Justice Ferguson's decision.
Zita was found to have breached his obligation to the proper administration of justice, and failed to exercise independent judgment, leaving a stain on the integrity of his profession, said Justice Dixon.
"Zita lent his name and that of his firm to be used by Mark Elliott, O'Bryan and Symons exactly as they pleased. He signed, sent or filed anything that they put before him, without any regard for whether there was a proper basis for what it contained. He consciously allowed himself to be used as a post-box solicitor, abrogating all his duties and responsibilities to his clients and the court to the cabal of lawyers whose directions and bidding he, without questioning, acceded to," the judge said.
Zita denied he was a postbox but conceded on Monday under questioning that his conduct was "reprehensible".
He argued that he remained a fit and proper person to hold a practicing certificate and says in an affidavit that his lack of class action experience was partially to blame.
Pressing him, Zichy-Woinarski pointed out that Zita acted as the solicitor on record for two other Elliott funded class actions, both of which were later shut down by the court as an abuse of process.
In trying to revive one of the stayed class actions, which targeted Treasury Wine Estate, Elliott relied on an affidavit from Zita detailing his class action experience.
"So you had sworn an affidavit in those proceedings setting out how you had gained experience from the date of the permanent stay until the 8th of July, 2016," Zichy-Woinarski asked Zita, who agreed.
"And despite that extra experience you did not look at the Banksia proceedings and query how you had conducted yourself?" the barrister said.
"Not at that time," Zita said.
Zita was questioned about the omission in his affidavit of a May 2003 finding against him of unsatisfactory conduct by the legal watchdog.
"It is not something you would forget about," Zichy-Woinarski said.
"I did forget about it," Zita said, denying that he deliberately attempted to mislead the court.
The court also heard that Zita did not ask to see fee invoices from O'Bryan and Symons, did not seek confirmation that O'Bryan had disposed of his share in Elliott's funder and only "skimmed" a costs consultant's report into the reasonableness of counsel fees, which was found to be misleading.
The hearing continues on Tuesday with further cross examination of Zita.
