The Courier

Banksia lawyer: 'I wished I'd never gone to that lunch'

By Christine Caulfield, Lawyerly
Updated May 10 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Banksia office in Sturt Street in 2013.

A solicitor fighting to remain on the roll after his involvement in the infamous Banksia Securities class action has told of his regret at having lunch with the funder behind the case eight years ago - a meeting that set in motion a plot driven by lawyers to deceive seven Supreme Court judges and defraud thousands of investors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.