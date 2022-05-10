Banksia lawyer: 'I wished I'd never gone to that lunch'

"Zita lent his name and that of his firm to be used by Mark Elliott, O'Bryan and Symons exactly as they pleased. He signed, sent or filed anything that they put before him, without any regard for whether there was a proper basis for what it contained. He consciously allowed himself to be used as a post-box solicitor, abrogating all his duties and responsibilities to his clients and the court to the cabal of lawyers whose directions and bidding he, without questioning, acceded to," the judge said.