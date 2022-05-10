BALLARAT cyclist Liam White is on the ride of his life having picked up a podium position in the race dubbed the 'Superbowl of American Cycling'
The 27-year-old has recently arrived in the United States and is riding with the Butcher Box cycling team and has wasted no time showing his quality on the road.
In just his first week of racing, White picked up two top-five finishes, including the podium at the spectacular main event in Athens Georgia.
"That race was part of what they call 'Speed Week' which is in and around Atlanta Georgia and basically it's seven days of racing over 10 days and it's seven different criteriums," White said from his Colorado base.
"There's two big ones, first is Spartanburg which is the first Friday night and the second last one is Athens and it's considered the 'Superbowl' of American criterium racing.
"The course suited my characteristics with it being very similar to the Sturt Street criterium in the sense it has one up hill side, one down hill side and two flatish sides, although it's more of a rectangle than a complete hot dog like Sturt Street."
The race was won in a sprint finish by Colobian cyclist Bryan Gomez from Ty Magner with White a length away third.
White described it as one of the most memorable experiences on the bike.
"The crowd was phenomenal, it was nothing like I'd ever raced in front of before," he said.
"Athens is a university town. People were all out and about, there was about 30,000 lining the streets, they were all three or four deep the whole way around.
"It was a massive party atmosphere, we could clearly here when we were racing the people playing drinking games, it was crazy, it was an experience I'll never forget."
While relishing the highs of the sport, White is no stranger to the lows, crashing out in the final event of the week, injuring his groin.
"I'm in Colorado at the moment but not training as much as I would like," he said. "It's a weird muscle to hurt on the bike.
"I've been in Boulder this week recovering properly and hoping the groin comes good.
"The worst case scenario is my next race is in up-state New York at Rochester on May 23. I don't know how much my condition will be, but we'll just take it day-by-day.
"I don't think I'll lose a lot of fitness and I'm sure once I get to Rochester the race brain will kick in."
After two years without travelling, White took a while to take up the offer from the United States, but once he had decided to go, that was when the real drama kicked in for him.
"I'd been in America in 2016 and 17 and obviously made a few good contacts here," he said.
"But about this time last year, I was third in the Melbourne to Warrnambool and one of the guys who is part of the team management reached out to me and asked if I'd be interested in doing some criteriums.
"To be honest, I was up in the air because I was in my final year of university and I was really set on finishing the degree and getting a job and pushing myself into a normal lifestyle, because as we know, bike riding is by no means a normal lifestyle.
"I was 'umming and ahhing' and they kept on coming back with better and better offers in the sense that I wasn't going to lose a lot by going over there, it wasn't going to necessarily be a career, but I wasn't going to lose out.
"I planned to go over in early March but the only thing that was causing issues was the Visa which I had a lot of trouble getting.
Because of COVID, the limited spots available, the re-introduction of travel, people wanting to go overseas and what they classify as a B1 or B2 Visa which is considered unpaid work visa, they are very low priority because you've not bringing anything into their economy.
The way it works is you fill the application forms, then you've got to sign up to a Visa appointment and there was no appointments available in Melbourne, the only one around was in Perth and so I thought, I'll buy a flight and go over there. My appointment was 8.30am and by 9.30am I had my Visa."
White said his plan was the remain in the United States for the entire cycling season which continued until October.
"I think by then I'll need a rest, but nationals will be my next goal, as every Ballarat person knows, it's my favourite race of the year," he said.
