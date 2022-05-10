Ballarat hits all-time high for both new and active COVID cases

Ballarat has recorded its highest ever figure in terms of new COVID cases in one day.
The Ballarat Local Government Area confirmed 330 new cases on Tuesday, comfortably eclipsing the previous daily high of 283 cases on January 16.
There are now 1442 active cases, which is also the highest figure to date.
The record numbers follow two weeks of gradual increases in terms of active cases.
In Ballarat, the number of active cases was as low as 802 towards the end of March, but has been above 1000 since April 1.
Just last week, Ballarat health authorities said although the spread of the virus was high in the city, hospitalisations remained low.
There were less than people being treated in hospital last week.
Ballarat's triple-vaccination rate is at 78.5% and is one of the highest in Victoria.
"Certainly we have some incredibly high rates of disease in our region," said Grampians Public Health Unit medical specialist Rob Grenfell.
"To the start of this year we had very few cases of coronavirus in our population compared to rest of the state and that had been in response to all of the control measures and also the dedication and diligent work of the public in preventing infection, and presenting and isolating if they did have the infection infection.
"That all played well, but inevitably the virus will have to spread through the population and that's what is happening now."
