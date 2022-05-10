The Courier

Woman left bruised and bleeding after man bashed her with metal pole

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:39pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman left bruised and bleeding after man bashed her with metal pole

The courts must recognise the lasting psychological trauma caused by family violence and send a message to the community offenders will be sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment, a magistrate says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.