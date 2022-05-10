Woman left bruised and bleeding after man bashed her with metal pole

The courts must recognise the lasting psychological trauma caused by family violence and send a message to the community offenders will be sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment, a magistrate says.
"Victims of such violence are often so enveloped by fear that they are incapable of escaping it or reporting it," Magistrate Mark Stratmann said at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A 38-year-old man's offending was read to the court and described as an 'extremely serious' case of family violence.
Police were called to conduct a welfare check after a woman reported to a support service Christopher Kinna had punched her in the face.
Police found the woman scared and upset at her home with a large swollen bruise over her eye.
Kinna was found hiding underneath the woman's bed and he was arrested. The victim said they had an argument and Kinna took her phone after she tried to call police and punched her to the right eye.
Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Jason Kimm said there was a second family violence incident in February 2022 when the victim returned home from a weekend away and found Kinna at her house.
Kinna became angry when the victim told him to leave, grabbed her throat and pushed her off the bed to the floor.
"He picked up a metal pole and struck her to the face, causing bleeding and squeezed her throat until she couldn't breathe," Senior Constable Kimm said.
Kinna continued to hit the woman with the metal pole, causing welts, bleeding and bruising and refused to allow her to leave the house for an organised visit with her child.
The victim got into her car in an attempt to escape but Kinna got in as well and she drove to Cafs (Child and Family Services) where she banged on the front door hysterically until a worker came outside.
The worker later took the victim to the police station where she made a statement.
She had scratches, swelling and bruising on her body and pain to the back of her head where Kinna had hit her with the metal pole.
Kinna was arrested a few days later at a supermarket and police used capsicum spray to arrest him after he tried to run away.
Defence lawyer Nikhil Sood said there was no excuse for family violence but explained Kinna had been using methamphetamine at the time of offending.
He said Kinna had already been in prison for 92 days for this offending, which was his longest stint in custody and it had been a difficult experience due to COVID-19 conditions meaning isolation and no visits.
Mr Sood said Kinna had attended a men's behaviour change program and Kinna told the court himself he needed to focus on better ways to control his anger.
Kinna was sentenced to two years' imprisonment with an 18-month non-parole period.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
