The Courier

'I don't want anyone else to have to lose a child': Family raises funds for SIDS research

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESEARCH: Jess Rutherford with her children Ava and Levi and dog Stella. The family is raising funds and hosting an event in memory of baby Charlie who died in her sleep. Picture: Luke Hemer

A Ballarat family whose daughter died in her sleep seven-years-ago is continuing to honour her legacy by raising funds for sudden infant death syndrome research.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.