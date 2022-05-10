'I don't want anyone else to have to lose a child': Family raises funds for SIDS research

A Ballarat family whose daughter died in her sleep seven-years-ago is continuing to honour her legacy by raising funds for sudden infant death syndrome research.
Ballarat mother Jess Rutherford is organising a charity gala event with an aim to raise $20,000 for organisation River's Gift.
Advertisement
The event will be held in memory of her daughter Charlie who was 20-weeks old when she died.
Charlie was loved as a happy baby, the first child and grandchild of the family, who had a personality and smile that touched many hearts.
"We have been working really hard since that time to raise money for SIDS research," Ms Rutherford said.
"I don't want any other family to experience what we have experienced. I don't want anyone else to have to lose a child."
Ms Rutherford said the money raised during the event would fund an extra few months for a researcher to continue studies in Adelaide into why babies are dying from SIDS and if genetics can reveal risk factors.
I don't want any other family to experience what we have experienced. I don't want anyone else to have to lose a child.- Jess Rutherford
The study is collecting genetic material from babies who have died.
Research also focuses on the development of neuro-diagnostic methods to allow the identification of infants who may have a vulnerability to SIDS.
One of Ms Rutherford's past charity events, bogan bingo, raised more than $20,000 that helped fund SIDS research.
Sudden and unexpected death in infants is the largest cause of death of infants between one month and 12 months of age in Australia. About 100 infants die each year in Australia.
River's Gift has raised more than $1.5 million since it was established in 2011 by devastated parents Karl Waddell and Alex Hamilton whose four-month-old baby boy River died in his sleep.
The Gala Ball will be the first River's Gift ball held in Ballarat, titled It's Fun to Have Fun with a Cat in the Hat theme.
The ball will bring together members of the community, providing support and raising awareness, at the Ballarat Golf Club on the evening of June 4.
Food, drinks and entertainment will be on offer, with up to 250 people set to attend.
Ms Rutherford said it was also an opportunity for families with similar experiences to connect.
"Very few people know what it is like to wake up and have your whole world taken away from you," she said.
"It is helpful to connect with other families who have experienced a similar thing. It makes you feel not so alone."
Advertisement
Visit riversgift.kindful.com/e/its-fun-to-have-fun-gala-ball to purchase a ticket.
Ms Rutherford is also searching for businesses interested in sponsoring or donating to the event.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.