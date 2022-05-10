The Courier

Doctor Blake actor to give evidence in McLachlan defamation trial

By Sam McKeith
May 10 2022 - 3:30am
Craig McLachlan playing in the Doctor Blake Mysteries filmed in Lydiard Street in 2014.

An actor from the Ballarat-filmed hit show, Doctor Blake Mysteries will now be included in evidence in an ongoing defamation trial between actor Craig McLachlan and major media companies.

