Committee for Ballarat chair Damian Ross will step down after just over 12 months in the role.
According to an alert from the Committee, Mr Ross has chosen to "take up an opportunity for travel", and will step down effective immediately.
Mr Ross took the job in January 2021 after former chair Dr David Deutscher stepped down, supporting the organisation's board and its chief executive, Michael Poulton.
Deputy chair Rod Walton will assume the role of interim chair, with the board "currently in the process of selection and appointment of a new chair".
In a statement, he thanked Mr Ross for his "strong leadership and contribution".
"His leadership in the vaccination program during COVID, the introduction of not-for-profit memberships, advocacy for our leadership program and importantly a strong collaborative approach - especially in the area of renewable energy - are hallmarks of Damian's tenure," he said.
"He will continue to be a strong advocate for our region."
Mr Ross was appointed as the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' talent operations lead in May last year, and has had a long connection to the club.
It was also noted the Committee will review its governance structure, with an update to be provided next month, while contributions are being sought for its Strategic Action Plan for the next three years.
