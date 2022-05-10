The Courier

Committee for Ballarat chair Damian Ross stepping down

Updated May 10 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:00am
Committee for Ballarat chair Damian Ross is stepping down. Picture: Kate Healy

Committee for Ballarat chair Damian Ross will step down after just over 12 months in the role.

