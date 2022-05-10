Julia McGrath is on a mission - make Ballarat a marginal seat.
A former lawyer standing for the libertarian Liberal Democrats Party - not to be confused with the Liberal Party or former Democrats - she said she was moved to nominate for this election as national debt continues to increase.
Advertisement
"While Ballarat is regarded as a safe seat, as a new mum, I can't sit idly by and watch the major parties commit to borrowing money under the expectation that those not yet old enough to cast a vote will pay it back," she said.
"As we dive headfirst into inflation, which was entirely predictable with the increase in supply and government spending, I've had enough of the major parties throwing good money after bad.
"We are nearing a trillion dollars in federal debt and this doesn't take into account local and state government debt or private debt - the Lib Dems are the only party with the guts and restraint to say no."
A number of other conservative-leaning parties are contesting the seat - challenging ALP incumbent Catherine King, who's held the seat for 20 years, is the Liberal's Ben Green, UAP's Terri Pryse-Smith, and One Nation's Rosalie Taxis, while the Australian Federation Party (formerly the Country Party) also has a candidate standing, Kerryn Sedgman.
On the other side, there's the Greens' John Barnes, a former mayor of Ballarat, and separate to the political spectrum is independent Alex Graham, who is seeking to reform the financial system.
Ms McGrath grew up in Creswick and attended school in Ballarat, before moving to South Australia to study law and international relations.
She said she's worked in private legal practice, and in SA's Civil and Administrative Tribunal, and took a board position at a community organisation "providing culturally appropriate services within aged care and to persons living with a disability".
Her Facebook page notes opposition to vaccine mandates - more than 99 per cent of Ballarat is double-vaccinated - and she will appear at a protest against AusNet's Western Victoria Transmission Network Project this week.
"I joined the Lib Dems because I regard privacy and personal liberty to be the most elementary and important of rights, and because the Lib Dems seek to jealously guard those rights at a federal level through our policy offerings on freedom from surveillance and free speech," she said.
"If you are looking for an alternative, the Lib Dems are not merely another freedom party emerging from the spoils of the pandemic. Our policies reflect a desire to do what is right for individuals, businesses, and the economy, and not simply what is easy or popular."
For Ms McGrath, the biggest issues facing Ballarat are climate change and cost of living, which she said her party has a "fully developed suite of policies", including introducing nuclear power.
"This starts with an increase in the tax-free threshold to $40,000 so those on low incomes can keep more of that income, permanently removing the fuel excise and legalising nuclear energy which is reliable, low emission and cheap to meter - cheap, green and abundant energy is particularly important for people in cold climates like Ballarat and will promote new industries and jobs," she said.
IN THE NEWS
"We need to stop politicising the issue - Australia is already a nuclear nation, with uranium mining and exports, an operational nuclear research reactor and nuclear waste being stored and the IPCC agree it's a crucial part of the climate change mitigation plan.
"We believe that the Federal Government should live within its means and stop the legacy of debt for future generations."
Advertisement
Early voting has begun at the Ballarat Showgrounds, and will continue next week at Phoenix P-12 Community College next week - the federal election will be held on May 21.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.