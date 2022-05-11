The twin challenges of organising the 10th anniversary of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and overseeing the renovation of a heritage building to become the National Centre for Photography aren't daunting for new BIFB chief executive Vanessa Gerrans.
Having worked in regional arts organisations for years, and as Warrnambool Art Gallery director for the past six, she's used to arts organisations having to "punch above their weight" and overcome various hurdles.
Ms Gerrans moved to Ballarat and took on the new job last week, with little time to find her feet and plenty to do.
"All the balls are in the air and it's a good opportunity to shape the future of the biennale alongside the National Centre of Photography so we can build a really strong strategic focus and bring synergy to both," she said.
Ms Gerrans said the BIFB chief executive role, which became vacant when former director Fiona Sweet left in December, would be an exciting challenge.
"It's a new challenge, a new adventure and the opportunity to specialise - to explore the world of photography and the potential within that - was appealing," she said.
Ms Gerrans said photography had a "buzz of excitement" about it with new trends emerging and exploration of how it fits in with contemporary society - a key goal of the BIFB.
"It's democratising and inclusive. There's less research and understanding in to our visual language than there is in writing. We are familiar with the character count in Twitter but don't spend so much time understanding the visual imagery that comes through every day in our feeds and I think it's really interesting territory to explore what it means to us."
One of her first jobs is to understand what both the photographic and Ballarat communities want from the BIFB and how spaces and programming can be shaped to suit.
Getting designs locked in for the National Centre for Photography and having works under way later this year are also high on the priority list.
"I've always been interested in photography and trained as a visual artist in Western Australia so I've always had that interest and in the way we use photography daily, so it was very appealing to not only work in the field of photography but the potential of building a space that will become the National Centre for Photography was also pretty appealing," Ms Gerrans said.
"It will be an interesting journey as we work through the heritage constraints and design, the programming overlay and the partnerships and education.
She was also keen to understand how photography could add to Ballarat's culture in "surprising, challenging and interesting ways".
"I'm excited about the potential for the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and with the upcoming 10th anniversary of the biennale it's a really nice time to reflect back on the foundation and envisage an exciting future."
Ms Gerrans said the drawcard international exhibitions, like last year's Linda McCartney: Retrospective, would likely continue.
"There's been a demonstrated success in the hallmark and signature exhibition and we're definitely interested in continuing to deliver an impact in that way," she said. "At the same time there might be additional avenues that we can pattern for the future.
"I hope that we can bring an explosive festival in this anniversary year and make it touch on lots of different avenues of photography, to understand our strengths and build on those."
