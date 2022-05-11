The Courier

Vanessa Gerrans steps in to the role as chief executive of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale ahead of its 10th anniversary

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 11 2022 - 3:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW JOB: Ballarat International Foto Biennale director Vanessa Gerrans in the National Centre for Photography building in Lydiard St where redevelopment works will begin later this year. Picture: Lachlan Bence

The twin challenges of organising the 10th anniversary of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and overseeing the renovation of a heritage building to become the National Centre for Photography aren't daunting for new BIFB chief executive Vanessa Gerrans.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.