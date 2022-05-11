A magistrate will take into account the distress a woman would have felt when crafting a sentence for the man who sat near her on a Ballarat bus and touched his genitals.
David Jones, 64, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the offending.
The court heard Jones sat three rows behind a middle age woman while travelling on a bus in Ballarat before moving to the row of seats next to her across the middle aisle.
Jones began rubbing his groin area in view of the victim and put his hands inside his pants for a few seconds while looking at her.
He continued touching himself outside his clothing while looking at the victim for eight minutes.
The victim took a photograph of Jones using an iPad and reported the incident to protective services officers when she got off the bus at Little Bridge Street.
Police identified Jones from the photograph and CCTV footage from the bus.
The court heard Jones had served time in prison for similar offending in the past.
His symptoms were exacerbated by isolation and loneliness he was experiencing during the pandemic.- Nick Laidlaw, defence lawyer
Defence lawyer Nick Laidlaw acknowledged a term of imprisonment was a sentencing option, but he submitted a community corrections order was most appropriate given Jones' personal circumstances.
He said his client had mental health issues that were contributing factors to the offending and his depression would worsen if imprisoned.
"His symptoms were exacerbated by isolation and loneliness he was experiencing during the pandemic," Mr Laidlaw said.
"He is single and does not have any children and lives alone."
Mr Laidlaw said Jones sought treatment after the offending which showed a 'genuine willingness' to address his underlying mental health issues and he had not re-offended.
"He feels a great deal of shame for offending that has occurred," he said.
Police prosecutor Jack Fletcher said Jones had a long history of similar offending starting in 1990.
He said the public nature of the offending and the fact he had been imprisoned in the past for similar offending meant a period of incarceration was not out of range in sentencing.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said the experience must have been 'particularly distressing' for the victim involved.
"She was distressed enough to take it immediately to a protection services officer," he said.
Jones will return to court for sentencing later in May, when Mr Radford will decide whether to send him to prison.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
