Ballarat rail line: State budget 2022-23 commits $23.8 million for Ballarat to Melton upgrades, but what are they?

By Alex Ford
May 10 2022 - 6:00pm
A new passing loop just outside Ballarat. Picture: The Courier

The Ballarat train line's just had a $500 million-plus upgrade, but more work needs to be done - while the state government's allocated another $23.8 million to design the next part, there's still no information about what it'll go toward.

