Trial begins for police officer who allegedly forced witnesses to sign statements

A veteran police officer is pleading not guilty to several charges of misconduct and falsifying documents in relation to an alleged assault in 2016.
The accused, William Van Rossum, was a Leading Senior Constable based in Daylesford at the time, and had served 28 years in Victoria Police.
He's facing six charges, two of misconduct of public official, two of making a false document to prejudice another, and two of using a false document, all of which he denies.
Facing a jury at a trial in the County Court at Ballarat on Wednesday, Van Rossum pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.
Crown prosecutor Sarah Thomas alleged Van Rossum, 51 at the time, had not conducted a field interview with a witness in October 2016 later used in a brief of evidence, and had pressured witnesses to sign statements in December 2016.
According to the prosecution, Van Rossum said "if no one signs it (he) would", and one of the witnesses did sign it on behalf of the allegedly absent witness.
The initial incident involved a Glenlyon resident filing an assault charge against another resident over an incident in September 2016, with three other witnesses in the house at the time.
According to the prosecution, two uniform police attended the respondent's house and spoke to them and the three other witnesses, telling them to write notes and prepare a formal statement.
About a week later, on October 1 or 2, 2016, it's alleged the accused then went to the Glenlyon house to perform a field interview - the prosecution stated there was a dispute about when this happened based on mobile phone and police data, and whether one of the witnesses was actually interviewed, before the field interview was submitted in the draft brief of evidence.
The prosecution alleges this forms the charges of using false documents.
On December 20, 2016, it's alleged Van Rossum attended the home of the witnesses in Glenlyon seeking to confirm their statements.
It's alleged he urged one witness to sign a statement with part of it covered, which they did not read, and had an unsigned draft statement attributed to a second witness, based on notes.
This second witness was not at the Glenylon home at the time, according to the prosecution, and later found evidence showing they were in Melbourne - their photos of Melbourne attractions, taken on December 20, were dated to 6pm on the day, while the statement is said to have been signed just after 8pm in Glenlyon.
The prosecution stated the witness who did sign the statement for the absent witness did not read it, and "felt pressured and intimidated by the request" to sign.
The prosecution alleges that by inducing the witness to sign, Van Rossum made a false document and misconducted himself in public office.
Defence barrister Rahmin de Kretser told the jury their job was not to focus on the incident in September 2016 itself, but on the credibility of the witnesses when they give their evidence before forming a verdict.
"The accused did not falsify the field interview, he did not falsify the statement, or cover up the statement, throughout the investigation into the incident, he did not engage in misconduct," he said.
"These are serious charges and he disputes each and every one of them.
"The central issue will be what happened when the accused attended on October 2 - the prosecution says there was no field interview, defence says there was."
The trial, under Judge Patricia Riddell, continues - it's understood all four of the witnesses referred to in the case will be called to give evidence, as well as a number of police witnesses and the police informant.
