Ballarat again hits new high for daily COVID cases

The number of new COVID cases in Ballarat continues to surge, with a new daily record set for the second day in a row.
Ballarat confirmed a further 391 cases on Wednesday, considerably more than the previous high of 330 set on Tuesday.
The number of active cases has climbed to 1612, up from 1442 yesterday.
Case numbers have climbed sharply this week, having averaged 200 per day for the previous two weeks.
In comparison, Geelong recorded 571 new cases (2827 active) and Bendigo confirmed 327 (1610 active).
Speaking to The Courier on Tuesday, Grampians Public Health Unit medical director Rosemary Aldrich said more than 80 per cent of current cases were coming from Rapid Antigen Tests.
"What this means, and this is good, is that people are reporting their RAT results which is very important and means if they become very unwell and need anti-viral therapy, the health authorities know who they are and can reach out and talk to them," she said.
Professor Aldrich said a "constellation of factors" had contributed to the COVID surge including a general increase in respiratory virus infections circulating in winter as people spend more time inside, the easing of restrictions and mask mandates, and immunity starting to wane in people who had their third doses early.
She urged people to wear masks, continue to practice social distancing, get their third vaccine dose if they had not already, or their fourth if eligible, and let health authorities know if they had inadvertently visited a high risk setting, such as a nursing home, before testing positive.
Ballarat has almost 80 per cent of eligible people having received three vaccinations.
"If you have visited anywhere we need to be concerned about, like a parent in an aged care facility, get in touch with us or the facility to let them know so we can hopefully help them put measures in place to keep people safe," Prof Aldrich said.
"There's so much COVID in the community that we know many, many people have been exposed without knowing and we are trying to keep people as safe as possible especially in vulnerable settings."
Prof Aldrich said she would not expect hospitalisations to increase for another week or two.
"We do know that vaccines are very effective in reducing the need for hospitalisation and severe disease and deaths, and the strength of our high vaccination rate continues however we have always known that even vaccinated people can spread the infection if they get COVID and that's what we are seeing now."
