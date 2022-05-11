Leaders avoiding the tough calls on caution as COVID cases soar

"COVID is on track to be one of the top killers of Australians this year, behind cancer. It's around the same as what the deaths are for cardiac disease - and that really is pretty shocking," Professor Baxter said. "I can understand why people don't want to hear it and don't want to focus on it, but I think in three-to-six months we will look back and wonder 'what happened' and whether there was anything we could have done to prevent that."