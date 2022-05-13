The Eureka Centre Ballarat has opened its doors to community groups for the first time since the pandemic began.
The Stawell Street centre, which connects visitors to the Eureka Rebellion and houses the Eureka Flag, is hosting Ballarat East Neighbourhood House events.
A pilot program with gentle yoga and Alexander technique classes started at the start of May in the centre's tower room.
City of Ballarat CEO Evan King said prior to COVID-19 restrictions, community groups often used the Eureka Centre's tower room for meetings.
He said the Eureka Centre was committed to engaging with the community, including people who lived nearby the facility and who used the Ballarat East Neighbourhood House programs.
"We are able to connect with the community and build awareness of the Eureka Centre as a community space," Mr King said.
"In this instance, we are providing the space, and the Ballarat East Neighbourhood House is managing the program. This encourages additional people to enjoy our building and connects residents to programming beyond the main museum attraction."
Mr King said the City of Ballarat wanted people to feel connected to the Eureka Centre and to use its facilities.
"We do this through our extensive range of public programs, through the Ballarat Research Hub at Eureka and now through hosting classes presented by the Ballarat East Neighbourhood House," he said.
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House manager Sarah Greenwood-Smith said many people wanted to be able to attend activities within walking distance to their home and this was achieved through providing different venues.
"We are really excited to be working with the Eureka Centre, to be activating their amazing space and having more opportunities around the Ballarat East area which the community can come to," Ms Greenwood-Smith said.
"The main purpose is to bring people together."
The City of Ballarat have discussed other ideas with the Ballarat East Neighbourhood House to host more activities, including classes and book or interest groups.
"We look forward to growing this mutually beneficial partnership together. We will prioritise Eureka content and Eureka activity in the centre but when we can accommodate additional community use of the facility then we will look to do so," Mr King said.
"Increased activity in the centre will position the centre as a valuable asset to the Ballarat community, particularly those in East Ballarat."
The Ballarat East Neighbourhood House gentle yoga sessions will be held every Friday from 9.30am to 10am until June 24, while the Alexander technique sessions will be held every Wednesday from 10am to 11am until June 8.
