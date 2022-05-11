The Courier

Federal election 2022: Labor promises $900k for crisis housing in Ballarat

AF
By Alex Ford
May 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor promises $900k for crisis housing in Ballarat as campaign continues

Federal election funding promises continue as May 21 draws closer, with Labor committing $100 million nationally for domestic violence crisis accommodation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.