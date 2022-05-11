Labor promises $900k for crisis housing in Ballarat as campaign continues

Federal election funding promises continue as May 21 draws closer, with Labor committing $100 million nationally for domestic violence crisis accommodation.
According to ALP candidate Catherine King, $930,000 will be used in Ballarat for "additional crisis accommodation", with the money to be spent on accommodation providers over five years.
Advertisement
A media release estimates this could help 84 women and children to find refuge over those five years.
Another five domestic violence support workers will also be funded in Ballarat.
"Women and families fleeing domestic violence need somewhere safe to stay," she said in a statement.
"Sadly, nearly 10,000 women and children seeking safety are turned away because there isn't a bed - this isn't good enough."
In other campaign news, the Liberal Party has committed support for regional newspapers amid increasing costs of newsprint, which Labor will match.
Liberal candidate Ben Green said the targeted support was "vital" for publishers.
"Regional newspapers provide a voice for our local community - that's simply something you don't get without the presence of a local paper," he said in a statement.
"The Morrison Government understand the importance of regional media and will continue to support our country newspapers through their challenges."
IN THE NEWS
Ms King and Mr Green face six other challengers for Ballarat, including the UAP's Terri Pryse-Smith, the Greens' John Barnes, the AFP's Kerryn Sedgman, the LDP's Julia McGrath, independent Alex Graham, and One Nation's Rosalie Taxis.
Early voting has commenced at the Ballarat Showgrounds, with a second pre-poll location to open Monday at Sebastopol's Phoenix P-12 Community College.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.