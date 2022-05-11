Ballarat hospitality businesses continue to be on the hunt for staff, with some locations forced to stop some weekday service.
In an effort to bring back people to the hospitality workforce, the state government is supporting 240 traineeships.
Advertisement
"Hospitality has a large casual workforce and venues as a whole are screaming out for staff," Volta owner Zac Hill said.
"While we are seeing lots of people come back, the whole industry has been changed by COVID-19 lockdowns."
Workers who participate will complete their Certificate III in hospitality or tourism while also undergoing a 12-month placement in a local business.
IN THE NEWS:
The state government will also supplement $10,000 above the award to help attract workers to the industry.
Mr Hill is excited to see a change in the way people view the hospitality industry.
"Up until now there has not been a clear pathway to get into hospitality and upskill, aside from on-the-job training," he said.
"It is a good thing for the industry to make these pathways available."
The Comfort of Strangers owner Torquil Neilson saw the pressure COVID-19 lockdowns put on the workforce.
Opening the doors to his bar in January 2020, the last two years had their challenges.
"We are casually optimistic, I do not think I am alone in saying this year is more subdued," Mr Neilson said.
"I do not think it is a bad idea to have a (training) system in place.
"It is not a job you need a bachelors or a four-year apprenticeship for, but it does require skills.
"While we can always make more money and we are certainly not overpaid, I think there is a misconception that (hospitality) is not well paid."
The program is specifically looking for women over 45, people under 25, Aboriginal Victorians and people who are long-term unemployed.
Advertisement
Businesses and workers interested in the state government program can apply by visiting jobs.vic.gov.au
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.