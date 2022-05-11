The Courier

The state government announces traineeship program to help hospitality and tourism industries returning from COVID-19

NW
By Nieve Walton
May 11 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPTIMISTIC: The Comfort of Strangers owner Torquil Neilson, pictured in 2020. Picture: Adam Trafford

Ballarat hospitality businesses continue to be on the hunt for staff, with some locations forced to stop some weekday service.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.