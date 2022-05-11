A day after public documents revealed plans for Beyond the Valley, a huge New Year's Eve music festival, to come to western Victoria, the festival has confirmed it's on the move for 2022-23.
A media release from organisers on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the festival will be held at Barunah Plains, south of Ballarat, in December 2022.
Advertisement
If the permit application is approved by Golden Plains Shire Council, the four-day festival is expected to sell about 35,000 tickets in its first year, after presenting international-standard lineups at its former homes at Phillip Island and Lardner Park, near Warragul.
The media release states organisers Untitled Group will donate thousands of dollars to community groups, with a commitment of $50,000 before the event, and getting in touch with CFA brigades and sports clubs in the area to run a community barbecue.
It states in previous years, more than $70,000 has been raised for community groups through the barbecue.
Organisers will also work with traditional owners for an annual Welcome to Country at the festival, and will donate $1 per ticket sold to AIME, which provides mentoring to more than 25,000 first nations high school students across Australia.
The festival is estimated to bring about $30 million to the region in its first year, and has previously contributed about $16 million per year in Gippsland.
Event organisers, working with site management company Humm Events and private fire safety group Firetac, submitted documents to Golden Plains Shire Council to apply for a permit to hold the event at the Barunah Plains Homestead.
The documents, publicly available, state more than 4000 workers and volunteers will be on-site for the three-day festival.
IN THE NEWS
There'll also be 12,000 glamping sites, and space for tens of thousands more campers and vehicles across the 640 hectare site.
If approved, there are plans for two main stages, bars and food, and more - submissions on the plans close May 25.
The lineup is yet to be confirmed - past years have included headliners like Tyler, The Creator, The Presets, and Tash Sultana.
Beyond the Valley begins December 28.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.