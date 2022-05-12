Ballarat community gardeners are looking to implement their new knowledge after a visit from a prominent food author.
Matthew Evans is a former chef who now runs a smaller farm in Tasmania's Huon Valley.
His most recent book is about soil and he attended the Ballarat Community Garden on Wednesday morning to share his knowledge.
"I am always amazed that anyone wants to talk about soil because I think it is fascinating and amazing," Mr Evans said.
He spent the morning with 10 keen gardeners and was able to give specific advice based on what he saw.
Through the research on his book, Mr Evans said there was so much he had learnt about soil and its value in our ecosystem.
"When I started writing the book people said to me, 'why would you write a book about something so boring?'
"But soil is not boring, it is utterly amazing."
Mr Evans describes the soil as a superorganism and explains how important it is to understand the different structures within its ecosystem.
He said he hoped people would shift their thinking about gardening to focus on the soil's perspective.
"Which sounds really stupid and weird but what soil needs is not always what we need," Mr Evans said.
"We need to work out how we get what we need by giving soil what it wants.
"If we do not give soil what it wants we are going to run out."
Mr Evans explained soil had been working long before humans came around and it could benefit farmers, growers and even eaters to think about soil in broad terms.
"It is really easy for us to think in the short term or we think long-term is 10 years ahead and that is a long time for a farmer or a politician or bureaucrat, you know for a normal person," he said.
"But in soil terms, that is a speck in geological time."
Mr Evans said we could make mistakes and loose soil, but we could also treat it right and create soil.
"Growing is all about compromising what you want and what nature wants," he said.
"So far what we've done is take, take, take, and what we need to do now is give and take," he said. "Especially if we are going to be able to feed 10 billion people by the mid-century."
Despite knowing a lot about soil after studying microbiology, resident Nardia Baxter said the talk was a good refresher.
"It was very interesting to hear what he thinks about soil and the different life forms in the ground," she said.
Ms Baxter has noticed more and more people are becoming interested in "gardening and where their food comes from".
