Australian crickets are a native nuisance | Nature Notes

Despite their abundance and their nuisance behaviour, crickets are native Australian insects.
They have adapted very readily to feeding on introduced crops and other plants, especially in places where soils crack in summer. The cracks provide hiding places.
They are numerous at present - as they often are at this time of the year - at Skipton, Rokewood and other places, but are relatively scarce in Ballarat proper. Sometimes they invade Ballarat's homes and shops and gardens, but this year they have not proliferated to that extent.
The number of them on a sunny day at Skipton last week was surprising, especially considering that they are mostly active at night time. Some of them retreated into cracks in the soil when they felt threatened, but many others took no notice.
This was an easily-found source of food for birds, but no predation was noticed, apart from limited interest shown by a fox. Magpies and ravens no doubt find sufficient early in the day.
As well as feeding on emerging crops and other plant material, crickets feed on decaying vegetation and also on remains of insects.
It is said that crickets have no particular favourite plant foods, but perhaps local crop-growers may not agree. Tender new growth of almost any plant is probably preferred, no matter the species.
The rather pleasant, chirping call of the cricket is caused by the male rubbing his wings together. Although mostly a noise of evening and night, it can be heard on sunny days as well.
Calling takes a lot of the male cricket's time and energy, resulting in males feeding more on energy-rich plants, while females choose plants rich in protein, for the production of eggs.
Unlike some summer insects, such as butterflies and dragonflies, the black field cricket lives for several months in its adult stage. It grows in stages from tiny cricket to large cricket, rather than by changing dramatically from larva to adult via metamorphosis.
European crickets are similar, but larger-headed. Surprisingly, they are declining and considered endangered in some countries.
An interesting shrub in the Creswick forest is slender pomaderris (Pomaderris racemosa). It is sometimes known as cluster pomaderris. This is a small-leaved shrub, growing to two or three metres tall. It has clusters of cream flowers in November. It seems to grow mostly in places disturbed long ago by gold-mining, including along some of the historic water-races.
At the former Koala Park, also near Creswick, grows a small isolated population of hazel pomaderris, a taller shrub or small tree with much larger leaves.
There is severe gall infestation on some of our black wattles but not others. Is it caused by stress, or perhaps by a shortage of insect habitat? S.M., Burrumbeet.
These galls are caused by the acacia gall rust fungus (Uromycladium). It is a native fungus that is quite common on black wattles in the Ballarat district. Other wattles are affected to a lesser extent.
While the rust fungus itself is tiny, it produces chemicals causing the unsightly galls to grow. The galls are very hard and woody, mostly less than five or six centimetres across, but sometimes more. Because of gall growth - at the expense of leaf growth - severely affected trees can suffer loss of vigour, but most black wattles are not severely affected. Birds such as thornbills often probe in the wrinkles and cracks of the galls after small insects and spiders.
