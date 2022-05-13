The Courier

Australian crickets are a native nuisance | Nature Notes

By Roger Thomas
May 13 2022 - 5:36am
NATIVES: The black field cricket is a native Australian insect. Picture: Supplied

Despite their abundance and their nuisance behaviour, crickets are native Australian insects.

