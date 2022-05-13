Australian crickets are a native nuisance | Nature Notes

While the rust fungus itself is tiny, it produces chemicals causing the unsightly galls to grow. The galls are very hard and woody, mostly less than five or six centimetres across, but sometimes more. Because of gall growth - at the expense of leaf growth - severely affected trees can suffer loss of vigour, but most black wattles are not severely affected. Birds such as thornbills often probe in the wrinkles and cracks of the galls after small insects and spiders.