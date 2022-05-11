Man 'let down' over care at Ballarat Health Services

The recommendations include BHS develop a specific policy or procedure to address the importance of actively engaging family and responding to family concerns, consistent with the Victorian Chief Psychiatrist's guideline "Working together with families and carers", published in August 2018; and that BHS ensure their procedure entitled "Persons who are difficult to engage" incorporates information about the important skills that are required for these patients and ensure that staff are afforded training opportunities to improve their confidence and skills when working with difficult-to-engage patients.