Alfredton mother has been named as one of Federation University's scholarship recipients

By Malvika Hemanth
May 11 2022 - 10:00am
Rhianna Fox, 43, is in her final year of an environment science degree and one of Federation University's scholarship recipients. Photo: Adam Trafford

Juggling motherhood and a full-time study load as a mature age student may not be for everyone but one Alfredton mother has done exactly that.

