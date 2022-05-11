Juggling motherhood and a full-time study load as a mature age student may not be for everyone but one Alfredton mother has done exactly that.
Rhianna Fox, now 43, began her tertiary education in 2020, after leaving behind a stable career in real estate and was announced as one of Federation University's scholarship recipients.
In her final year of a Bachelor of Environmental and Conservation Science degree, Ms Fox said though study had always been back of mind, it was an interest in ecology which propelled her to seek out higher education.
"Study had always been on the back burner and I've always been interested in ecology and how things fit together so when I found this course at Fed Uni I just knew that was the one for me," she said.
Following a strict schedule of fitting bursts of study around her two children, aged six and seven, Ms Fox said the $6,000 scholarship, would help her immensely in maintaining work life balance.
"It was difficult especially during COVID and homeschooling but it's just a matter of staying organised," she said.
"I aim to get up early before the kids and I usually do an hour of study between 6:30 to 7:30 and once the kids go to bed I get another two to three hours of study in from around 7:30 to 8 o'clock.
"Receiving the scholarship means I can be flexible not only with my studies, but with my children."
A report by the Department of Education, Faculty Health Arts & Design and Swinburne University has found approximately 40 per cent of mature age students are accessing undergraduate degrees across Australian universities.
Ms Fox encourages other mature age students who are eager to study but are hesitant to do so to just "do it."
"I thought that being a mature aged student would've been a boundary for me, but it hasn't been at all," she said.
"It's been one of the best experiences of my life and it's just opened my eyes to a subject that I'm really passionate about and really interested in,"
As for the future, Ms Fox hopes to attain work in the environmental sector and set an example for her children.
"I'm looking forward to obtaining full-time work in my chosen career path and being a role model for my kids, to show them that you can start a career at any age, you can have success and satisfaction."
