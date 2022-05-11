The Courier

New leader in CHFL best player award | all round 4 voting, leaderboard

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 12 2022 - 2:49am, first published May 11 2022 - 7:30am
Beaufort's goalkicking key forward Lachlan Murray polled prominently in helping the Crows to a second consecutive win.

Dunnstown ruckman Khyle Forde has taken the lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award.

