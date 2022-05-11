Dunnstown ruckman Khyle Forde has taken the lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award.
He polled six votes in the Towners' win over Clunes on Saturday to overtake Springbank's Todd Finco.
Forde has gone to 28, five ahead of Finco, who did not figure among the votes.
Beaufort key forward Lachlan Murray and Springbank midfielder have moved to equal third on 18.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
