Our dedicated and caring team of educators within Ballarat Clarendon College's Early Learning Centre recognises that kindergarten is a unique stage in a young child's development - a time of increased awareness of self and their place in the world.
It is a time of limitless curiosity, exploration and opportunities to learn.
Our image of each child is one of potential - potential to develop authentic and compassionate relationships, to be strong, powerful and competent, to make decisions and construct knowledge with others as they explore the world around them.
We believe children learn best through active engagement, by exploring, experimenting and researching with others. We are passionate about the responsibilities we have for each child and act to support them and provide positive role models.
As early childhood educators, we strive to make real connections between learning and the world our children inhabit. We support and encourage interaction and appreciation of the natural world and the development of an understanding of the interdependence of all living things.
Much of our philosophical orientation and pedagogy is derived from educational who have shaped our inclusive and holistic approach to working with children. Our curriculum is underpinned by the principles and practices of the Victorian Early Years Learning and Development Framework and the national framework Belonging, Being and Becoming, where play is acknowledged as the context for learning.
We take our mission of setting children on the path to a lifetime love of learning very seriously. Our indoor and outdoor learning spaces are sensory-rich and inspiring.
Time to learn through play is married with purposeful, thoughtful and intentional teaching which ensures that each child is reaching their potential.
Each activity or learning experience that is planned for the child targets the developmental areas and focuses on core curriculum areas such as literacy, mathematics, science, music, drama, art, environment and sustainability.
Our inclusive early learning program embraces working in partnership with parents to provide a vibrant, enriching educational program and we celebrate the diversity each family brings to our child-centred practice.
At Phoenix P-12 Community College we empower our students to strive for success and excellence in their educational, vocational and personal pathways.
We ensure that emotional wellbeing is fostered within every child and that they leave the College as active, positive members of the community.
The College values of Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Cooperation and Excellence guide our fundamental principles of action across all areas of the school.
We understand that learning occurs best in stimulating environments that show our students they are genuinely valued.
The College provides students with state-of-the-art learning environments including a 250-seat theatre, purpose-built science centre, and industry standard trade and technology centre.
We are currently in the process of adding more courts to our already impressive indoor sports centre and are planning a sensory garden space.
At Phoenix, we believe that to truly enable a child's growth there must be a dual focus on the equally important academic and social-emotional development of the child.
To allow our students to achieve their academic goals, we embrace the importance of guiding them on their unique and individual pathways.
We begin with comprehensive prep programs and plan diligently right through to high-quality VCE, VET and VCAL programs.
We have a suite of intervention programs with both an academic and wellbeing focus that are designed to enhance students connectedness and positive wellbeing.
We place significant importance on intuitively designed co-curricular programs that identify and nurture passion in our students.
We offer a broad range of opportunities that appeal to most young people such as school productions, rowing, Academy of Sport, Academy of Industry, Academic Achievers Program, Young Leaders, STEM, instrumental music and a wide variety of lunchtime clubs and activities targeting a vast range of student interests.