STEPPING STONES: Children learn best through active engagement, by exploring, experimenting and researching with others. Photo: Supplied

Our dedicated and caring team of educators within Ballarat Clarendon College's Early Learning Centre recognises that kindergarten is a unique stage in a young child's development - a time of increased awareness of self and their place in the world.



It is a time of limitless curiosity, exploration and opportunities to learn.

Our image of each child is one of potential - potential to develop authentic and compassionate relationships, to be strong, powerful and competent, to make decisions and construct knowledge with others as they explore the world around them.



We believe children learn best through active engagement, by exploring, experimenting and researching with others. We are passionate about the responsibilities we have for each child and act to support them and provide positive role models.

Time to learn through play is married with purposeful, thoughtful and intentional teaching

As early childhood educators, we strive to make real connections between learning and the world our children inhabit. We support and encourage interaction and appreciation of the natural world and the development of an understanding of the interdependence of all living things.



Much of our philosophical orientation and pedagogy is derived from educational who have shaped our inclusive and holistic approach to working with children. Our curriculum is underpinned by the principles and practices of the Victorian Early Years Learning and Development Framework and the national framework Belonging, Being and Becoming, where play is acknowledged as the context for learning.

We take our mission of setting children on the path to a lifetime love of learning very seriously. Our indoor and outdoor learning spaces are sensory-rich and inspiring.



Time to learn through play is married with purposeful, thoughtful and intentional teaching which ensures that each child is reaching their potential.



Each activity or learning experience that is planned for the child targets the developmental areas and focuses on core curriculum areas such as literacy, mathematics, science, music, drama, art, environment and sustainability.