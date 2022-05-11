The Courier

Growing up: council green lights six-storey CBD hotel proposal

By Maeve McGregor
Updated May 11 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 7:00pm
What is currently a sealed car park in the heart of Ballarat's CBD will soon be the site of a large four star six-storey hotel, after councillors unanimously gave the green light to the proposal on Wednesday evening.

Local News

