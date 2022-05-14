The Courier
Watch

CHFL round 5 livestream replay: Clunes v Learmonth

Updated May 14 2022 - 11:47am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHFL round 5 livestream replay: Clunes v Learmonth

Learmonth resisted a strong challenge from Clunes to return to winning form in the CHFL at Clunes on Saturday - 15.13 (103) to 11.9 (75)

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.