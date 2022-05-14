CHFL round 5 livestream replay: Clunes v Learmonth

Learmonth resisted a strong challenge from Clunes to return to winning form in the CHFL at Clunes on Saturday - 15.13 (103) to 11.9 (75)
And The Courier was there to catch all the action with David Brehaut and Edward Holland calling all the game in a livestream of the match.
Watch the replay on this page and see Learmonth spearhead Damon folkes kick six goals and Clunes defender Josh Thompson two of the marks of the season so far.
The Courier is live streaming one CHFL match every week in 2022, taking the league's coverage to a whole new level.
