Lake Wendouree junior and Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Sam Butler will make his AFL debut for Hawthorn against Richmond on Saturday.
Butler joined the Hawks with pick 23 in the 2021 national draft.
The small-forward earned selection on the back of impressive performances in the VFL, averaging 11.6 disposals and kicking five goals across five matches.
Hawthorn head of football Rob McCartney said the club was impressed by Butler's development in his first season at the club.
"A few minor injuries in the pre-season has meant that Sam has had to wait a little longer for his opportunity to make his AFL debut," McCartney said.
"With some playing continuity over the past month at Box Hill he has continued to improve, this culminated in a strong performance against Essendon in the VFL game at Windy Hill on Sunday.
"Sam is a player with genuine leg speed, who has a good balance between being a dangerous forward who can kick goals and a pressure player who can help create turnovers for others to capitalise on.
"We are all looking forward to Sam taking his first step in his AFL journey on Saturday at the MCG."
Butler, the younger brother of St Kilda star Dan, won't get to line-up against former Rebels teammate Josh Gibcus, who has entered health-and-safety protocols.
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
