The Courier

Lake Wendouree junior Sam Butler to make AFL debut for Hawthorn

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 12 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Butler celebrates a goal for the Rebels last season. Picture: Adam Trafford

Lake Wendouree junior and Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Sam Butler will make his AFL debut for Hawthorn against Richmond on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.