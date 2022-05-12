Marquee recruit Jackson Merrett and swingman Jacob Brown will return to East Point's line-up as the reigning premier travels down the highway for the first time this season to play Melton South.
Merrett (illness) and Brown (soreness) were notable omissions for the Roos last weekend as they sunk to a seven-goal loss against North Ballarat.
Advertisement
Merrett, a 56-game Essendon player, has settled well into life in the Ballarat Football Netball League, racking up 44 touches and six clearances the last time he took to the field.
Brown is likely to be called upon in defence as the visitors look to contain last season's Tony Lockett Medallist Dylan Conway.
Boom recruit Ben Casley also looms as big inclusion in the Panthers' forward line with the club hopeful the former VFL player will make his debut after overcoming a calf injury.
Reigning club best-and-fairest Billy Lloyd is also expected to return from injury for the hosts.
Lloyd is a massive driving force off the half-back line for the Panthers, averaging 21.5 disposals and six rebound 50s a match.
East Point was keeping one eye on the weather with forecast rain likely forcing a late decision on the Roos' line-up.
Teenager Lachlan Charleson shapes as option if the visitors choose to go with a smaller side.
Charleson, who made his senior debut as a 16-year-old last season, has impressed for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, who are currently in the middle of a three-week break in the NAB League season.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.