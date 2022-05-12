The Courier

East Point to welcome reinforcements for Melton South clash | Ballarat Football Netball League

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Point will welcome back Jacob Brown for its game against Melton South. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Marquee recruit Jackson Merrett and swingman Jacob Brown will return to East Point's line-up as the reigning premier travels down the highway for the first time this season to play Melton South.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.