The Courier

Ballarat Art Foundation celebrates 21st birthday with David Hobson in MADE IN Ballarat

NW
By Nieve Walton
May 14 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'It is a great honour': BAF welcomes home-grown alumni

Home-grown Ballarat stars are making their way back to town for a celebration of the arts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.