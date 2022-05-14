'It is a great honour': BAF welcomes home-grown alumni

Home-grown Ballarat stars are making their way back to town for a celebration of the arts.
Each year the Ballarat Art Foundation supports emerging artists in all art facets.
Advertisement
This year it is celebrating its belated 21st birthday.
Well-known Ballarat export, singer and composer David Hobson will be gracing the stage this Sunday at 2pm.
"It is a great honour to be the patron and give a bit back to the community," Hobson said.
"Ballarat has such a giving community in the arts.
IN THE NEWS:
"The great thing about the foundation is it does not prejudice any art pursuit.
"This concert is a celebration of that."
He said he was looking forward to the celebratory nature of the event as BAF could not celebrate its 21st birthday last year.
"Especially after COVID-19 we have not had much of a chance to do these kinds of things," Hobson said.
He said the arts community was only going to continue to grow here in Ballarat.
"It is a great breeding ground for artists," Hobson said.
"It has not stopped, it is a thriving community and many young people get their start within the rich culture."
Mr Hobson said he looked forward to performing at the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts - "it is a great performing space".
BAF chair Paula Nicholson said the afternoon would be filled with talent.
"Many of the people involved have received grants from BAF early on in their career," she said.
Advertisement
The show will have a little bit of everything including singing, dancing and recitation.
There will also be a display of local art work - some will be for sale.
"Then the second half will include a party atmosphere with the big band playing including lots of brass and big sounds," Mrs Nicholson said.
"And of course there will be birthday cake."
Money raised from ticket sales will go towards supporting emerging artists in the Ballarat community with a variety of art pursuits.
This year's rounds of grant applications will open next month.
Advertisement
Tickets are available at wcpa.com.au
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.