Experience you can trust Advertising Feature

PROFESSIONAL ADVICE: Saines Lucas Solicitors' principal Nick Lyons has been practising for 30 years. Photo: Supplied.

Saines Lucas Solicitors has been operating in Ballarat since 1939, providing the community with premium legal services, particularly in the field of personal injury claims and litigation.



The firm's principal, Nick Lyons, has been practising for more than 30 years and is a Law Institute of Victoria accredited personal injury specialist.

Both Nick and the firm have accolades in the Doyles Guide to the Best Lawyers in Australia for the past three years, including for WorkCover claims, TAC motor vehicle accident claims and more recently, public liability claims.



The firm now has almost 30 staff with seven solicitors, three of whom practice exclusively in personal injury claims.



They also provide a range of other services, including family law, commercial and business advice and litigation and a full suite of property, estates, wills and conveyancing services, headed by our senior property and commercial lawyer, Colleen Harrison-Walsh.

Katalina Toth is our senior commercial litigation lawyer and Natasha Papaelia is our senior family lawyer.



Orry Pilven, also a partner of the firm, is a senior personal injury lawyer who also practises in employment law, including unfair dismissal and wages claims.



Each of these lawyers provide expert legal advice and assistance in their fields.

Since 1990 the firm has branched out and is now able to provide services at numerous offices, including Melton, Maryborough, Ararat, Horsham and two offices in Ballarat, including in the Trades Hall office.

The firm is involved in the community and supports a range of local sporting and community groups, including Bacchus Marsh Golf Club, Buninyong Cricket Club, Ballarat Badminton Association and the Ballarat Miners.

Saines Lucas Solicitors understand that when someone is injured, it can be very confusing and stressful not knowing what your rights and entitlements are, particularly when dealing with the TAC or WorkCover insurers.



Often your calls or emails are not returned by insurers and it is difficult to get a response. Sometimes payments are cut off or denied and you don't know what to do.

Our experienced team of personal injury lawyers and experienced senior legal assistants know how to deal with insurers, TAC and WorkCover.



The team can help you with the compensation you are entitled to, which will help ease the associated stress and worry.

We offer 'no win, no fee' terms in most personal injury claims, as well as a free first appointment to find out what you are entitled to and to answer all the questions you have.

