Stringer Clark has a 100-plus year history of serving clients right across Western Victoria, from Ballarat in the east, Horsham in the north, Portland in the west and Colac in the south.
It is now accommodating an unprecedented trend by clients seeking immediate and responsive legal counsel via phone or teleconference.
As part of Law Week, Stringer Clark's managing partner, Ron Pearce, has reflected upon how the pandemic has inspired new and improved client services.
"While some clients prefer face to face office meetings in any of our eight offices, many favour an immediate introductory phone call or teleconference meeting with their lawyer and follow up with in person meetings," he said.
"Clients are seeking legal advice from the comfort of their own home, which is invaluable to injured people seeking compensation or busy parents seeking relationship law resolution.
"Clients also appreciate that this technology improves use of time and avoids travel costs."
Stringer Clark guarantees truly local lawyers who understand the local optics and collaborate with lawyers from its parent firm in Melbourne, Ryan Carlisle Thomas, to provide expertise to clients who're seeking a remote, timely and seamless service.
In the past, injured clients would have to travel to Melbourne for medical and legal assessments.
Now, this can be coordinated so that only local trips to Stringer Clark branch are necessary.
Stringer Clark's tele-medical service puts local Melbourne health and medical specialists in local reach with ease.
Stringer Clark services range from injury law to abuse law, family law and wills and probate.
Injury law covers workplace injury, road injury, superannuation, medical negligence, abuse and public place claims.
Visit stringerclark.com.au or call 1800 641 743 today to discuss your individual case with a lawyer.
Saines Lucas Solicitors has been operating in Ballarat since 1939, providing the community with premium legal services, particularly in the field of personal injury claims and litigation.
The firm's principal, Nick Lyons, has been practising for more than 30 years and is a Law Institute of Victoria accredited personal injury specialist.
Both Nick and the firm have accolades in the Doyles Guide to the Best Lawyers in Australia for the past three years, including for WorkCover claims, TAC motor vehicle accident claims and more recently, public liability claims.
The firm now has almost 30 staff with seven solicitors, three of whom practice exclusively in personal injury claims.
They also provide a range of other services, including family law, commercial and business advice and litigation and a full suite of property, estates, wills and conveyancing services, headed by our senior property and commercial lawyer, Colleen Harrison-Walsh.
Katalina Toth is our senior commercial litigation lawyer and Natasha Papaelia is our senior family lawyer.
Orry Pilven, also a partner of the firm, is a senior personal injury lawyer who also practises in employment law, including unfair dismissal and wages claims.
Each of these lawyers provide expert legal advice and assistance in their fields.
Since 1990 the firm has branched out and is now able to provide services at numerous offices, including Melton, Maryborough, Ararat, Horsham and two offices in Ballarat, including in the Trades Hall office.
The firm is involved in the community and supports a range of local sporting and community groups, including Bacchus Marsh Golf Club, Buninyong Cricket Club, Ballarat Badminton Association and the Ballarat Miners.
Saines Lucas Solicitors understand that when someone is injured, it can be very confusing and stressful not knowing what your rights and entitlements are, particularly when dealing with the TAC or WorkCover insurers.
Often your calls or emails are not returned by insurers and it is difficult to get a response. Sometimes payments are cut off or denied and you don't know what to do.
Our experienced team of personal injury lawyers and experienced senior legal assistants know how to deal with insurers, TAC and WorkCover.
The team can help you with the compensation you are entitled to, which will help ease the associated stress and worry.
We offer 'no win, no fee' terms in most personal injury claims, as well as a free first appointment to find out what you are entitled to and to answer all the questions you have.
We understand the problems and stresses that clients face and know how to help you to resolve them as quickly as possible, so you can get back on track and get on with your life as quickly as possible.