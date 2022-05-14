The Courier

Dancing With Our Stars 2022: Jack Van Der Heyden, new Ballarat resident, takes on dancing challenge

NW
By Nieve Walton
May 14 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANCING: Jack Van Der Heyden with partner Ashlie Ross tackling the Rumba. Picture: Luke Hemer

Jack Van Der Heyden might be the new kid on the block, but he is not letting it stop him from jumping head-first into the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing With Our Stars.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.