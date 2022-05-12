A teenager is alleged to have stolen multiple cars and sped through suburban Ballarat streets in broad daylight at over 140km/h before bragging to a friend about his spree on social media, a court has heard.
Caleb Bromfield, 19, attended the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from prison pleading guilty to four of the five instances of offending in the extensive list of charges against him.
In one incident, Bromfield and a co-accused stole a BMW X5 with the keys left in the ignition from a driveway in Wendouree on October 6, 2021.
About 12.30pm, police patrolling Sebastopol for the car the next day saw it and identified Bromfield as the driver and the co-accused as the passenger.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown said Bromfield drove dangerously, often in excess of 100km/h in 60km/h zones, and there was heavy traffic in the area at the time of the offending.
"The stolen vehicle was then sighted numerous times in the Sebastopol and Redan area driving at speed around roundabouts, driving on the wrong side of the road and forcing other vehicles to take evasive actions," he said.
Police attempted to intercept the vehicle numerous times.
The police air wing was called in to assist and began tracking the car in Redan.
"The police air wing tracked the speed of the vehicle at 140km/h from Gillies Street North - the main thoroughfare through the Wendouree area and is surrounded by schools, parks and shops," Senior Constable Brown said.
Bromfield then pulled into the Stocklands Wendouree car park and abandoned the car, where it continued driving unmanned and crashed into a civilian's vehicle.
CCTV footage shows Bromfield and the co-accused running from the car, through the shopping centre and into the adjoining retirement home grounds, where the pair were arrested.
A number of car keys believed to belong to stolen cars were found on Bromfield, among other items.
On another occasion, on October 21, an unmarked police car pulled in behind a stationary Holden Commodore outside a Wendouree address.
Bromfield, the passenger of the car, tried to grab the steering wheel from the female driver after police approached car.
The court heard he then moved to the driver's seat and accelerated, mounting the curb and coming to a stop 50 metres away, then fleeing on foot.
The offending in dispute is in relation to incidents occurring over October 23 to 28.
It is alleged the accused and other co-accused broke into or attempted to break into multiple homes, and stole and torched various vehicles around Ballarat - some incidents captured on CCTV footage.
The vehicles included two Mercedes Benz valued at $210,000 and $140,000 each from a Wendouree Parade address on October 25 while the owners were asleep inside.
CCTV footage showed the cars leaving the garage and driving west along Wendouree Parade with another allegedly stolen vehicle, a Mitsubishi Triton.
Police later followed the GPS tracking fitted to both Mercedes to Lavery Ave in Canadian.
The prosecution alleged both vehicles fled from the scene, driving erratically, and crossed onto the wrong side of the road, at excessive speeds during peak hour traffic.
The court heard police attempted to conduct an intercept near the intersection of Clayton and Joseph Streets, but were unsuccessful, later locating one vehicle abandoned in Canadian via air wing, and the other when it ran out of petrol in Ballarat East.
The accused, who has never held a driver's licence, was arrested at his grandmother's address on October 28.
Bromfield's seized mobile phone allegedly shows he sent two images of the stolen Mercedes Benz vehicles and one video of him driving one of the cars in excess of 150km/h in an unidentified residential street to a friend on Snapchat.
The presiding Magistrate Ron Saines indicated at the hearing the accused could stay in jail.
"It appears to me there is no sentence other than one of detention that is to be imposed for offending that is a plea guilty," he said.
"Indication on [the disputed] brief is [Bromfield] would also receive a term of imprisonment or detention, however that period I am unable to identify now."
The matter will be back before the court on June 2.
