The opportunity to go 2-0 in round four of NBL1 South action provides the Ballarat Miners women with the perfect way to bounce back from their 25-point Bendigo loss on the weekend.
The Miners visit Kilsyth on Saturday night to play the 14th-placed Cobras before returning to Selkirk Stadium on Sunday afternoon to host the red-hot Casey Cavaliers.
Both match-ups will show head coach David Herbert where his 2-2 side truly sits as they look to move on from Bendigo's match.
"I probably threw some things at the group that we weren't quite ready for and I learnt a lot out of that Bendigo game," he said.
"Nothing seemed to go right but I realised that I needed to simplify things and now its about regrouping and stepping onto the floor with a better understanding of what we want."
Isabella Brancatisano was the top performer for Ballarat in round five with 16 points and currently leads NBL1 South for three-point shots made with 12 on the season.
The guard has been a stand-out for the Miners averaging a team-high 16.75 points per game and will be one to watch across the Miners two match-ups on the weekend.
"Isabella is getting better every week, I think she's one of the most underrated players in the competition."
Saturday's match-up in Kilsyth looms as a two-game swing with both sides not just evenly matched on the ladder but also boasting similar players and playstyles.
"The match-up between Zitina Aokuso and Lauren Scherf will be exciting, they are both amazing players in similar positions and both vying for Opals selection."
"Their team is built around Lauren so it will come down to how we counter her and try to slow down their running game."
The Cobras went 1-1 in their round three Tasmanian double-header and will be eager to record their first win at home since round one.
The Miners face a quick turnaround from Saturday's clash when they host Casey at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday.
The third-placed Cavaliers will be a similar challenge to that of Bendigo, but the culture around the Miners is more important for David Herbert right now.
"We'll look to keep building not only as a team but as individuals to a point where we can compete with the likes of Bendigo."
"The group get along so well, the culture feels amazing but now we've got to do the hard work and gain the understanding of how to play together."
The Miners women travel to Kilsyth on Saturday for a 6pm match-up against the Cobras before returning home to host Casey at noon on Sunday.
