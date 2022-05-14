Western Bulldogs stars of today - and yesterday - will be in Ballarat next weekend, with a number of events planned throughout the city to tie in with the round 10 match against the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday.
As well as the game at Mars Stadium, to tie in with the Ballarat Heritage Festival, some big names will appear at Hop Temple on Friday night for a free meet-and-greet and panel discussion.
Among them - Doug Hawkins, who'll be stepping up with Scott West and Lindsay Gilbee - Mr Gilbee also designed this year's Indigenous Round guernsey
"We're going to have a lot of fun, they'll hear things they might have forgotten about or not be aware of," he said.
"I love Ballarat, I've coached in Bacchus Marsh, it's a good town with a great footy ground in Mars Stadium.
"Between me and Scotty West, who wore number 7, we won eight best and fairests - he won seven and I won one, but we're still great mates - we'll tell some tales from years gone by."
Hop Lane has been transformed back into Bulldogs Lane, with bright new umbrellas and photos of footy legends to be installed with council's support.
Councillor Ben Taylor said he hoped the extra events around the game would encourage fans to stay a little bit longer in the city.
"It's bringing the Bulldogs in as part of the city and also part of other events through the city," he said.
"Come (to Hop Temple) on the Friday night, watch the game Saturday, head out for dinner, and be part of the city."
Bulldogs Ballarat engagement manager Campbell Waring said the extra events were a great way to cement the relationships between the club, the council, and the city.
"At our round six game there was a record crowd against Adelaide, so we're hoping the numbers are going to be really strong next round against the Gold Coast Suns as well," he said.
The event, on Friday, May 20, begins at 6pm, with a Q&A from 7pm and casual meet and greets with supporters afterward.
