Four of Ballarat's best young rowers earned selection in Australian Underage Rowing Teams for the upcoming World Championship event in July after stand-out performances at the National Underage Selection Trials in Canberra.
Katie Jackson, Lucy Richardson and Ellie McClure of Ballarat Clarendon College were selected to the Australian under 19 Women's Eight with coach Nicki Plucinski full of praise for her girls.
"National selection had been our goal since the beginning of the season," she said.
"They worked incredibly hard to get here and be selected."
The girls have been successful all throughout their time at Ballarat Clarendon College as their selection for the national team provides reward for all their hard effort.
"I knew that this was going to be an incredible crew and that they would have a really good chance of getting to that level to be selected," Plucinski said.
"Any challenges or frustrations that they faced they simply overcame like true professionals."
Tom Nash, former co-Head of Rowing at Ballarat Clarendon College, said the selection is a great reflection of all the hard work the girls have put in over the years.
"They have had their mind set on this goal for a long time and above all it is a great compliment for Ballarat rowing," Nash said.
"Everyone is really excited to watch their progress and their efforts at the upcoming championships."
Tom Foley of St Patrick's College also earned selection for the championships in the Australian under 19 Men's Eight crew, rounding out the four Ballarat rowers selected in the underage teams.
Brendan Scott, St Patrick's College first crew coach, said the young athlete had come a long way in the last two years.
"Tom took a big leap forward last year where he made the first crew and that crew went on to win Nationals," he said.
"He's been a very determined, hard-working, resilient young man."
Scott mentioned that Tom's selection in the Victorian under 18 Eight last year was an important step in his development and motivation.
"He set himself some goals and aspirations in the sport and he's worked really hard to achieve them," he said.
"He's found his way and learned how to do and appreciate the hard work and it's certainly well deserved."
Ballarat's up-and-coming stars in Tom, Katie, Lucy and Ellie will represent Australia at the World Championships in Varese, Italy from July 25-31.
