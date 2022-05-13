Six of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels best draft prospects will feature when the Colgate Young Guns take on the Victoria Country under-18 team this weekend.
Charlie Molan, Hamish Sinnott and Jamieson Ballantyne all return for the Young Guns having helped the side to a 20.11 (131) to 11.7 (73) win against Vic Metro last week.
AFL Academy Aaron Cadman member will line-up for Vic Country alongside Hugh Bond and Felix Fogaty.
The match provides the trio the opportunity to stake their claim for selection in the Vic Country squad that will compete at the 2022 AFL National Championships - U18 Boys.
The Young Guns team has been selected by AFL recruiters with all players eligible for next season's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
Jamieson Ballantyne impressed for the Young Guns in the win against Vic Metro with Rebels coach David Loader saying the midfielder has the ability to have an impact at AFL level if given the opportunity.
"Boys like Jamieson with little to no football because of COVID, we still saw improvement in him 2021, him being a nice type to becoming a really, really good player," Loader said.
"Jamieson is one that has built on and put in a couple more layers to his game.
"He's such a wonderful kid to work with, he's a star of a person to work with.
"So I couldn't think of a better person to have his named called (from an AFL club) to go onto a list at some point."
The Young Guns v Vic Country match will be played at IKON Park from 1:30pm on Sunday.
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
