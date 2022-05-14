The Courier

A man charged with cultivating, trafficking and possessing marijuana escapes jail time in Ballarat Magistrates' Court sentencing

By Ellie Mitchell
May 14 2022 - 9:00am
GET HELP: A drug offender has been ordered to seek psychological support by a Ballarat Magistrates' Court with his traumatic personal history a "powerful factor" in sentencing.

A man charged with cultivating, trafficking and possessing marijuana has been granted "leniency and mercy" in a Ballarat Magistrates' Court, escaping jail time.

