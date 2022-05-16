'Hidden histories': why a statue of one incredible female surgeon will be built

A new statue will celebrate a Linton-born woman who served as a surgeon during World War I and led ground-breaking changes to infant and maternal health.
Artist Lucy McEachern is creating a sculpture of Dr Vera Scantlebury OBE for Linton's Avenue of Honour, due for completion by November.
Linton and District Historical Society president Dr Jill Wheeler said Dr Scantlebury's story was waiting to be told.
"She had a long and interesting career but at the time female doctors were rare which makes it even more special," she said.
"This is bringing to light hidden histories. We know a lot about the history, the famous events and a lot of the men who were involved in them but a lot of the women's stories are not well known."
Dr Scantlebury was born in 1889, the daughter of Linton GP Dr George Scantlebury and former Linton postmistress Catherine Baynes.
She completed her medical degree at the University of Melbourne in 1913 and decided she wanted to contribute her skills during World War I.
Female doctors were not accepted in the Australian Army, so Dr Scantlebury paid her way to England and joined the British Army where women were permitted to work but were not given official enlistment status.
Dr Scantlebury worked as a surgeon in a London military hospital for two years treating injured soldiers being sent over from France, before returning home to Australia after the war.
She then became director of the Victorian Infant Welfare Scheme which was ground-breaking in caring for the health and well-being of babies and mothers.
Dr Scantlebury was recognised with an OBE, Order of the British Empire, in 1938 and died in 1946 from breast cancer.
The Linton and District Historical Society proposed the idea for the statue and Golden Plains Shire made an application to the state government's Victorian Women's Public Art Program.
The project received $116,811 funding through the program designed to address the under-representation of women and their achievements through public art.
"We all use that line you can't be it if you can't see it. This whole public works program came about with that in mind," Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said.
"We need young women to be able to see we celebrate the success of the women before them.
"Somebody said to me there are more horses as statues in Ballarat than there are women. If you think about it, what women statues are there on Sturt Street? It is about really trying to change that."
Dr Wheeler said she hoped the statue would draw people to Linton and add to the historical offerings in the town.
There will be a plaque on the statue sharing Dr Scantlebury's story with a QR code directing visitors to more information online.
Golden Plains Shire Council deputy mayor Helena Kirby said council was pleased to support the community drive project.
"I congratulate the Linton Historical Society for their hard-work in making this statue a reality," she said.
Artist Lucy McEachern said it was a privilege to be chosen to create the bronze artwork tribute.
"I am excited to be a founding contributor to raising the recognition and representation of women in public art across Victoria," she said.
"My hope is that this project prompts greater public awareness and curiosity regarding the need for increased artistic acknowledgement of the founding women achievers in this state."
