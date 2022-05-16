The Courier

'Hidden histories': why a statue of one incredible female surgeon will be built

Rochelle Kirkham
Rochelle Kirkham
May 16 2022 - 12:00am
A new statue will celebrate a Linton-born woman who served as a surgeon during World War I and led ground-breaking changes to infant and maternal health.

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

