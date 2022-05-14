Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | May 14-15

Another big weekend of sport is here and our photographers have once again been out and about capturing the action.
Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands football and netball league games on Saturday were once again a key focus.
Our photographers also covered Ballarat City FC's NPL3 clash against Western United at Morshead Park and Sebastopol v Heidelberg in State League 3 soccer.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot.
