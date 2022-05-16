A massive community effort is behind a new men's shed in Linton that provides a space for more members from the district to come together and connect.
Linton and District Men's Shed members put in about 1300 hours into the build of the group's new home and helping qualified tradespeople complete the work.
Members of the broader community and businesses have also provided support and donations.
The group's 25 members have now been using the new shed for a month, meeting twice a week to chat, connect and complete projects for the community.
The men's shed is not just about tools, it is about getting people connected together.- Geoff Rishworth, Linton and District Men's Shed vice president
Linton and District Men's Shed vice president Geoff Rishworth said the group's new home would allow more members to get involved, as the previous shed the group used was limiting.
The group's previous home was a garage the group was lent to use.
"I would imagine we will grow in membership with the new shed," Mr Rishworth said.
"The other one was very small, by the time we got a bench in there there was no room left.
"It is a big difference to our old place. In the old place we would have been frozen to death by now. The new one is insulated. We haven't even had to fire up the donated wood heater yet."
The process of searching for a new home for the shed started about five years ago, with state government seed funding supporting the lease of land from CFA and the completion of the planning process.
Stockyard Hill Wind Farm donated funds for solar panels on the new shed and many tradespeople involved in the build completed the labour at no cost.
A core group of about 12 members worked on the build which was able to continue throughout most coronavirus pandemic lockdown periods as it was classed as a construction site.
"The men's shed is not just about tools, it is about getting people connected together," Mr Rishworth said.
"I love the camaraderie of the group, the ability of the fellas to all get together.
"We do a lot of community work as well. People bring things in that need fixing and we have a few projects on the go at the moment, building steps for the equestrian centre and a pergola down at Skipton."
The Linton and District Men's Shed will host an official opening on June 18 from 10.30am which is open to members of the community.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
